Samantha Downes, a Cape May County Outstanding 4-H member, was honored during the Joint Agricultural Convention Dinner Banquet at the State Agricultural Convention last week. Shown are, from left, State Board of Agriculture President August Wuillermin, Downes, state Senate President Stephen Sweeney and state Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher.

 JEFF WOLFE / provided

