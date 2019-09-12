CAPE MAY — The Soroptimists of Cape May County will hold second annual night of Designer Bag Bingo.
The doors open 5:30 Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Villas Fire Hall, 1619 Bayshore Road in the Villas section of Lower Township.
Tickets are $35 and include 10 games. The night will incude lots of prizes, gift basket raffles and 50/50 drawings. Food will be available to purchase.
Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com or by calling Sharon at 973-477-3143.
The proceeds will be used for the Soroptimists' educational awards for the girls and women of Cape May County. Soroptimist International of Cape May County is a 501c3 charitable organization.
