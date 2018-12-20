Cape May County Technical High School Students’ Attendance at New Jersey Tourism Conference

Twelve students from Cape May County Technical High School’s travel, tourism, event planning and marketing program attended the New Jersey Conference on Tourism on Dec. 5 at the Hard Rock Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, where they met the industry’s leading professionals along with local and state officials.
The students, a mix of sophomores, juniors and seniors, were sponsored by the New Jersey Tourism Industry Association and the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority.
“GWTIDA is proud to sponsor these students’ attendance at this year’s conference, so that they may meet the industry’s leading professionals, attend important seminars and learn more about the travel and tourism in New Jersey,” said authority CFO/Executive Director John Siciliano.
“They are the future of New Jersey’s tourism industry,” he said.
This was the sixth year the industry association and the authority have sponsored Cape May County Technical High School students. Students who successfully complete the travel and tourism course, taught by Jennifer Siciliano, will earn college credits that may be applied to the Atlantic Cape Community College or Johnson and Wales College of Travel and Tourism programs, allowing students to have a well-rounded background in the industry.
Organized by the industry association, the 2018 N.J. Conference on Tourism offers unique networking opportunities with industry professionals from all over the state. Sessions include marketing tactics and tools of the trade that have been proven to drive tourism traffic into towns during their peak seasons and how to keep themselves relevant during the off-season. Attendees also learn about how to improve and capitalize on their digital footprint to target a wide variety of people.
For more information on the conference, see njtia.org or call the association at 609-396-2020.
For information on Cape May County Technical High School and the travel, tourism, event planning and marketing course, see CapeMayTech.com.
For additional information about the Wildwoods and the tourism authority, see www.WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.