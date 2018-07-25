Cape May County will test its Code Red system, intended to notify residents in the event of a major storm or disaster, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 2. More than 100,000 people have signed up for the service in the county.
“This test will allow the county to better assess the system and ensure everything is working properly,” said Marty Pagliughi, director of the Office of Emergency Management. “We hopefully will never need to send out an evacuation alert, but we want to be prepared in the event of a major storm event.”
The message will make it clear a test is being conducted and no actual emergency is taking place.
“Preparedness is something we have worked so hard to achieve in this county,” said county Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton, who is the liaison to the Office of Emergency Management. “Marty and his team at OEM have done a great job over recent years, and Code Red gives us another tool to inform the public.”
If residents or visitors want to register for Code Red alerts, they can do so on the emergency management website for Cape May County at capemaycountynj.gov/149/Emergency-Management. The system will accept home numbers, cellphone numbers and email addresses. Just click the Code Red icon on that page.