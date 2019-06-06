Cape May County to test emergency communication system

Cape May County will test its Code Red system between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, June 7.
The program is a emergency communication system to notify residents in the event of a major storm event or disaster. Roughly 100,000 people who have signed up for the service in Cape May County will get the message via a phone call, text or email.
County officials use the Code Red system to notify residents and visitors in the event of an evacuation during a major storm or in a similarly significant event.
“We did a test last year that went well, but it is important to ensure that our equipment and software is working properly every year,” said Marty Pagliughi, the director of the Office of Emergency Management. “Testing the system now lets us know that in the event of a serious storm, we can inform residents and visitors of emerging situations.”
County officials wanted to warn the public ahead of time so there is no concern that there is a real emergency when the test goes off. The message will make it clear that a test is being conducted and no actual emergency is taking place.
“We take being prepared very seriously here in Cape May County,” said Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton, who is the liaison to the Office of Emergency Management. “We have seen in New Jersey what a major storm event can do. Having a direct connection via this Code Red system allows us to be as timely as possible with information to residents.”
If residents or visitors want to register for Code Red alerts they can do so on the Emergency Management website for Cape May County at capemaycountynj.gov/149/Emergency-Management. The system will accept home numbers, cell phone numbers, and email addresses. Just click the Code Red icon on that page.