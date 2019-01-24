Cape May County Veterans’ Bureau seeks donations for hospitalized veterans

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Cape May County Veterans’ Bureau is again working with local veterans organizations to collect funds to purchase items for hospitalized and institutionalized veterans in need.
The group is looking for financial donations to provide for personal items not covered by insurance. The 34th annual trip to the Vineland Memorial Home and Haven South is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 14. Donations can be accepted until Feb. 12. Veterans at these facilities look forward to this visit and appreciate the kindness of those donating time and money to provide for their care and comfort.
The Veterans Valentine Program started in 1984, and focuses on helping veterans in need. The purpose is two-fold. It is not only about showing concern for their well-being but also about giving them the respect they earned for their service to the country.
A group of veterans and volunteers from Cape May County make the trip each year to ensure their colleagues in arms have what they need and know there are many people who care.
Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton, a veteran and liaison to the Veterans’ Bureau, said, “The Veterans' Bureau group is a team of wonderful and caring individuals who have been visiting the Vineland Memorial Home for 34 years, and recently added visiting veterans at Haven South in Winslow Township. It is heartwarming to see the reaction from the veterans. Some are bedridden and not able to go out, and others, who for many reasons don’t receive a lot of visitors, are happy to see the group and receive needed items.
"They truly appreciate the generosity, recognition and work being done on their behalf. Our veterans are very important to me and to all who work throughout the year for veteran causes. Raising money and organizing this trip is part of the ongoing efforts to recognize and honor these men and women who unselfishly served their country. These visits are an opportunity to talk to them and listen to their stories that serve as a reminder of the sacrifice these men and women made for all of us.”
Freeholder and retired Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Pierson said, “All donations will be used for veterans for the purchase of toiletries and personal items not covered by insurance for those hospitalized in the Vineland Memorial Home in Vineland. A portion of the funds will be used for the reintegration training of veterans in Haven South, located in Winslow Township. Last year our goal was to raise $2,500 for each location. We would like to match that for 2019. The trip is very rewarding and the veterans are extremely grateful. The funds go a long way in providing them with much needed assistance and comfort items most of us take for granted.”
Donations in any amount are appreciated and help to make this program successful. Checks can be made payable to: VFW District 17 Valentine Account, and mailed to Cape May County Veterans’ Bureau, 4005 Route 9 South, Rio Grande, NJ 08242-1911.