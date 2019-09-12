CAPE MAY — Home décor lovers, get ready to be inspired! Don't miss this special opportunity to relish exquisite, professionally designed interiors of four of the Cape May area's finest, privately owned homes during the Cape May Fall Designer House Tour, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities.
This one-day event is a chance to see inside some of Cape May's lovely homes with unique design features professionally conceived and executed. It's an opportunity to be inspired and get creative design ideas for your own home. The houses and designers featured on the tour are as follows:
Raging Bull
1236 Cape May Ave. was designed by Fenwick Architects and Dragonfly Interiors and completed in 2016. The objective was to optimize the lot size with a structure that provided the best in open-concept living with 10-foot ceilings and high-end finishes. The layout provides a first-floor master suite and two second floor en suites. A separate carriage house garage frames a lovely garden, complete with a small pool and spa. Good things come in small packages!
Shades of Blue
Shades of Blue at 1311 Maryland Ave. was designed by Asher Slaunwhite Architects and built in 2017 by D.L. Miner Construction. The newly built cedar-shake home is everything the owner dreamed about when they decided to replace the original 672-square-foot Coast Guard cottage. Working with Jim Barnes of D.L. Miner, several steel beams allowed them to create an open floor plan surrounded on three sides with floor-to-ceiling windows. With much help from Euro Line Designs, they made the most of every little nook and cranny in the home. Nothing is more classically coastal than a blue and white color palette. The detailed millwork is shown off through this four-bedroom cottage. The tree-lined backyard and blue stone patio provide an exceptional space for entertaining and listening to the ocean in the evening.
Shore to Please
Rich and Suzanne Panettieri, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, are delighted to show you a piece of paradise located at 1136 Cape May Ave. Kim Russell of Classic Coastal built this beautiful home, recognizable by its large mahogany Key West shutters. This five-bedroom, 5.5 bath home features custom workmanship and a creative design for the growing family. The first floor offers an open layout that encourages the family to gather for entertaining. A chef-envied kitchen is complete with a Thermador six-burner gas range and two dishwashers. The enclosed porch overlooks an inviting pool, a travertine patio, and plenty of grass to set up a game of croquet. This beautiful summer home is "Shore to Please."
The True Love
This home at 1308 Maryland Ave. was designed by Christina Amey Architect LLC and built and expertly decorated by Kim Russell, Classic Coastal. The True Love was designed and built with family fun, laughter and love in mind. The large gathering spaces, gourmet kitchen, comfy porches and expansive backyard provide plenty of room for large family gatherings. The salt water pool, tiki hut and full-house audio system bring the party outside for all to enjoy. This home is loaded with beautiful woodwork, decorator touches and custom built-in spaces. Do not miss the custom built bund room! Family memories will be made in this beautiful home for generations to come.
Self-guided tours of these four homes are offered Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each visitor receives a map and a full-color program book with information about the designers, products and vendors. Admission is $30 nonmember adults; $27 for MAC members and $15 for children ages 3 to 12.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. They may be purchased online at CapeMayMAC.org, or in person at the Washington Street Mall Information Booth or the Emlen Physick Estate, or by calling 609-884-5404. Tickets are limited and advance purchase is required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.