CAPE MAY — During the 2018 MDA Fill the Boot campaign, members of Cape May Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 3495 took to the streets to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases live longer and grow stronger.
On Saturday, Aug. 4, $2,000 was raised to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. They surpassed their total of $1,500 from last year. Local 3495 would like to thank the public for the generous donations that made the Fill the Boot Campaign a success. They have raised enough money to send one child to MDA Summer Camp.
Local 3495 kicked off the Fill the Boot event with a barbecue with local MDA Ambassador Ashton and his family. Members then Filled the Boot at the Washington Street Mall from 4 to 6 p.m.
“The firefighters of Cape May Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 3495 have once again shown their immense dedication and care for MDA’s families during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign,” said Carrie Castaneda of MDA. “This year’s Fill the Boot was a success, and we are grateful for the generosity of those in the Cape May community who have helped individuals with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases truly live unlimited.”
Firefighters have taken part in MDA’s Fill the Boot tradition for more than 60 years, hitting the streets or storefronts asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA, joining the fight to find treatments and cures for devastating diseases that take away everyday abilities such as walking, talking, hugging and even breathing.
In addition to Fill the Boot drives, firefighter contributions help supports MDA’s efforts to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harm of neuromuscular diseases through year-round local events, including Team Momentum, Muscle Walk, Black-N-Blue Ball, Railway Day for MDA, Strike Out Muscle Disease and the Tri-State Firefighter Throwdown.
Funds raised help MDA’s efforts to fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center at MDA/ALS Center of Hope at Temple University Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, ALS Center at Pennsylvania Hospital, Nemours/A.I.duPont Hospital for Children, and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. They also help send more than 50 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA Summer Camp at no cost to their families at Variety Club Camp.