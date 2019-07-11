CAPE MAY — Captain Kidd is set to arrive Sunday, July 21, for the 56th annual Cape May Captain Kidd Treasure Hunt to be held on the beaches of the nation’s oldest seashore resort.
Youngsters are invited to rendezvous with Captain Will Kidd on the Cape May Promenade in front of Cape May Convention Hall at 1 p.m. Lucky treasure seekers will follow Captain Kidd to his secret site in search of the elusive buried treasure. This event is free and open to children ages 3 to 10 years old.
Cape May Convention Hall is at 714 Beach Ave.
For additional information, see CapeMayCity.com or contact the city of Cape May at 609-884-9565.
You ca like the city on Facebook at facebook.com/capemaycity and follow it on Twitter @capemaycity.