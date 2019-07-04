CAPE MAY — The city's Independence Day celebration continues Friday, July 5, with a free concert from Chester County Concert Band at 7 p.m. in Rotary Park.
The Kiwanis Club of Cape May will hold its annual Pancake Breakfast at Cape May Convention Hall 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6. For tickets to the breakfast, visit CapeMayKiwanis.com.
The city will host the annual Independence Day Parade 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, along Beach Avenue.
Additionally, two more free concerts will be held in Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., starting at 7 p.m. as follows:
Saturday, July 6 — America’s Sweethearts
Sunday, July 7 — Cape May County String Band
For additional information, see CapeMayCity.com, email recdept@capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565. Like the city on Facebook at www.facebook.com/capemaycity or follow it on Twitter @capemaycity.