Cape May Jazz Vespers Concert

Hello friends and Jazz Vespers music lovers!
You might have noticed that Vespers has been changed to the third Sunday of the month. Sorry for any confusion as I’m still getting used to the timing of these notices and emails and calendars and deadlines. You get the picture!
That said, we’re excited to welcome back our dear friends, “The Sharon Sable Trio,” featuring E. Shawn Qaissaunee and Andy Lalasis 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at the First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May.
Please join us once again and bring your friends! Visit Sharon's website at SharonSable.com. For more information and directions, visit CapeMayJazzVespers.com or call Greg at 609-404-1850. A $10 minimum donation is requested.