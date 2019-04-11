Cape May Job Fair April 20

CAPE MAY — Looking for the great summer job? Then show up Saturday, April 20, from noon to 6 p.m. at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., with a resume in hand and a smile on your face, and chances are you’ll leave with a couple of great job possibilities.
The Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May and the city of Cape May are partnering with local businesses to hire seasonal and part-time employees for the summer in the hospitality, food, accommodations and retail sectors. You need a job and they need employees.
More than 35 businesses will be represented. Limited spaces are still available for businesses interested in participating in the Job Fair. Call the Chamber of Commerce at 609-884-5508. For additional information call 609-884-9565.