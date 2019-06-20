CAPE MAY — The City of Cape May has announced the 2019 summer lineup for Music in the Park, a series featuring free evening outdoor concerts.
Forty-seven concerts will be held in the beautifully renovated Rotary Park at 400 Lafayette St. downtown. The city has been offering free music in the park for nearly five decades.
This year’s lineup has something for every musical taste. Each concert offers excellent entertainment in a family-friendly atmosphere.
Highlighting the 2019 lineup for Music in the Park is America’s Sweethearts, a throwback to yesteryear with the sounds of the Andrew Sisters; other examples of the line-up’s diversity include The Chester County Concert Band, The Fabulous Silver Wings featuring country/bluegrass, The Jerry Spathis Rockabilly Band, and The Quietmen, an Irish Celtic, folk rock band. The series also features some popular local talent - Maddie Hogan and Old School, who play a variety of rock classics.
The Music in the Park series will run June 28 through Sept. 14. Concerts are held every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday evenings at 7 p.m. Patrons are welcome to bring a beach chair or blanket to comfortably enjoy the entertainment. All concerts are rain or shine.
For additional information, visit capemaycity.com, email recdept@capemaycity.com or call at 609-884-9565.