CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The League of Women Voters of Cape May County will sponsor two events later this month ahead of the upcoming election.
A 1st District candidates forum will be held 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in which all six candidates running for state Senate and Assembly have agreed to participate, the league said in a news release. Senate candidates are incumbent Democrat Bob Andrzejczak and Republican Mike Testa. Assembly candidates are incumbent Democrats R. Bruce Land and Matthew W. Milam and Republicans Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen.
A freeholder debate will be held 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, featuring incumbent Republicans Gerald Thornton and Marie Hayes and Democrats Elizabeth Casey and Joyce Gould.
Both events are open to the public and will be held in the Old Historic Court House Building on North Main Street.
Questions can be submitted through the league’s website at capemay.nj.lwvnet.org under the “Contact Us” tab and addressed to Corinne Robinson, voter services director. Questions are due by Friday, Oct. 25.
