CAPE MAY — Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture), previously known as The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities, announced its tours, activities and events have been cancelled until further notice in view of the continuing effect of COVID-19 restrictions on travel to the Cape May region and on the organization’s operations.
“We view the safety and well being of our visitors, staff, volunteers and business partners as the highest priority as we all respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Director and CEO Jody Alessandrine. “We look forward to resuming our regular schedule of tours, activities and events once we can safely open our doors to the public in good conscience. Cape May will be surely ready for visitors when that time comes.”
Canceled or postponed until further notice are all public and private tours, activities and events, including Physick House Museum tours, the Cape May Lighthouse, the World War II Lookout Tower, all Trolley Tours, along with special events including Negro League Baseball Weekend and the Sip Into Spring Festival.
In response to the pandemic, Cape May MAC now offers the public two virtual tours — the first of their kind in the organization’s 50-year history — a Virtual Tour of the Emlen Physick Estate released March 22, and a Virtual Climb of the Cape May Lighthouse was released March 29. Both were recorded after the historic sites were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak but prior to the governor’s orders to stay at home went into effect. They can be accessed via Cape May MAC's YouTube site:
• Virtual Tour of the Emlen Physick Estate, https://youtu.be/z0Do-QPq3vM
• Virtual Climb of the Cape May Lighthouse, https://youtu.be/f5_D_s9P0kA
“We hope these virtual tours will give a boost right now to all those who miss visiting Cape May as much as we do,” Alessandrine said. “We also hope those who view them will consider making a donation at this time via our website, capemaymac.org. Cape May MAC is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to preserve, interpret and culturally enrich the Cape May region for all. Our budget depends directly on earned revenue through ticket sales. Like so many other groups dependent on tourism, we need help right now.”
Cape May MAC will announce additional Virtual Experiences during this time and encourages the public to check back regularly to capemaymac.org and the organization’s YouTube site at Cape May MAC.
“Please remain safe, and observe all of the guidelines cited by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html. All of us at Cape May MAC look forward to seeing you back in Cape May once the spread of this virus is managed,” said Alessandrine.
