Cape May MAC announces Volunteer of Month

Rosalie Gallagher is the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities' Volunteer of the Month for January

CAPE MAY — Rosalie Gallagher, of Cape May Beach, is the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities' Volunteer of the Month for January.

MAC Visitor Services Associate Sue Evangelista nominated Gallagher for the honor, to recognize her for her steadfast volunteering during MAC’s Family Fun Days at the Cape May Lighthouse, in Cape May Point State Park, Lower Township.

Family Fun Days at the Cape May Lighthouse are offered Wednesdays from mid-July through mid-August and feature free admission to the lighthouse grounds, crafts vendors and fun activities for families, such as pirate hat making, sing-along music and lawn games. Gallagher gives her free time to help out with all these activities and loves every minute.

“People come as a family and I just love seeing children on their father’s knee, or playing with their parents, coloring together or putting together a pirate hat,” she said.

Gallagher is also a MAC staff person, leading tours since April 2004, and loves being part of what she calls the MAC family. She is often leading and greeting visitors at the 1879 Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., on guided tours of the Physick House Museum, or on trolley tours of Cape May’s Historic District.

She loves her work as an interpreter, and, like many MAC employees, she also loves volunteering.

“Rosalie is absolutely an incredible help and a joy to work with,” Evangelista said. “I really appreciate her giving her extra time to help make our Family Fun Days a success every year.”

For information on the variety of MAC volunteer opportunities available, contact Ayeshah Dickerson at 609-224-6029, or email adickerson@capemaymac.org.

The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities is a not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors. MAC membership is open to all. For information about MAC’s year-round schedule of tours, festivals and special events, call 609-884-5404 or 800-275-4278, or see capemaymac.org.

