CAPE MAY — Sue Lotozo, of North Cape May, is the Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) Volunteer of the Month for June.
Cape May MAC Manager of Volunteer Engagement Ayeshah Dickerson nominated her for the honor. Lotozo is owner of Flying Fish Studio, 130 Park Blvd., West Cape May, in business since 1990, a clothing and custom screen-printing store and studio, where she hand makes and designs every one of her cool, offbeat shirts. Lotozo has helped local non-profits in recent weeks with a fundraiser that channels donations to local non-profits while also raising community spirit during the COVID-19 crisis. Lotozo is an active member of the Cape May area community, and Dickerson wanted to recognize her tremendous civic spirit.
“It’s our way to honor and thank Sue for her thoughtful and generous initiative to design and create a special “I love Cape May” T-shirt and tote bag, and donate a portion of the proceeds from each sale to Cape May MAC and a host of additional area non-profits during the COVID-19 crisis,” Dickerson said. “Thank you, Sue, for your partnership and generosity toward Cape May MAC and the Cape May community!”
Cape May MAC is currently not open to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff are working behind the scenes to be ready for visitors once travel restrictions are lifted and the organization can once again safely open to the public. For information on the variety of Cape May MAC volunteer opportunities available, please contact Ayeshah Dickerson at 609-224-6029, or email adickerson@capemaymac.org.
Cape May MAC is a multifaceted not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation, and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors. Cape May MAC membership is open to all. For information about year-round schedule of tours, festivals, and special events, visit Cape May MAC’s website at capemaymac.org.
