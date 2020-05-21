CAPE MAY — Ray Rebmann of Dennis Township, is the Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) Volunteer of the Month for May.
Cape May MAC Chief Outreach Strategist Mary Stewart nominated him for the honor for generously donating his time to give a lecture Feb. 12 at Cape May United Methodist Church, titled, “Prohibition and Cape May County: Wetter than the Atlantic,” based on his newly released book. The lecture was part of the organization’s popular Lunch & Learn Series.
Rebmann is curator of the Old Schoolhouse Museum in Dennisville.
“Most people are familiar with Atlantic City and its activities during Prohibition,” Rebmann said, “but fewer people realize that Cape May County, with its access to Delaware Bay and relatively isolated place along the Atlantic Coast, offered numerous ideal places for rumrunners to bring in their merchandise."
“Ray’s lecture attracted a very large crowd,” Stewart said. “It was one of our most popular lectures in this winter’s series. We are extraordinarily grateful to Ray for his willingness to share his knowledge and research with the public in this way.”
Rebmann’s book is currently available for purchase online via Amazon or Arcadia Publishing. Those who would like a signed copy may write to: Ray Rebmann, 29 Maple St., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.
Cape May MAC is currently not open to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff are working behind the scenes to be ready for visitors once travel restrictions are lifted and the organization can once again safely open to the public. For information on the variety of Cape May MAC volunteer opportunities available, please contact Ayeshah Dickerson at 609-224-6029, or email adickerson@capemaymac.org. For more information on Cape May MAC, visit CapeMayMAC.org.
