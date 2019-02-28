Cape May MAC’s ‘Lunch & Learn’ series continues this winter

CAPE MAY — Meet other curious learners during this winter’s Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities Lunch & Learn series — informative and illustrated talks on popular topics in history, culture and the arts through March 27.
This year’s series includes talks at Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St., Cape May and Lucky Bones Restaurant, 1200 Route 109, Cape May. Cost varies based on the venue. All talks are at noon.
Upcoming topics:
Wednesday, Feb. 27, Music of The Titanic, with Rich Chiemingo — Chiemingo presents the sights and sounds of the historic, tragic voyage of the HMS Titanic. Listen to the music exactly as it was played then and learn its relevance to the spirit of the times. Presentation at Cape May United Methodist Church begins at noon. Free admission for students, MAC members. $5 for nonmembers. Bring a bag lunch.
Wednesday, March 6, The Amelia Earhart Mystery, with Mark Allen — The mystery of the disappearance of famed aviatrix Amelia Earhart still fascinates people today and has engaged the curiosity and doggedness of presenter Allen since he was a boy. Allen presents this well-researched, illustrated lecture that explores this mystery in depth and seeks to answer the question “What happened to Amelia Earhart?” Presentation at Cape May United Methodist Church begins at noon. Free admission for students, MAC members. $5 for nonmembers. Bring a bag lunch.
Wednesday, March 13, Victorian Women of Music, with Rich Chiemingo — The 19th century produced many outstanding women musical performers and composers. Chiemingo presents this sight and sound lecture that will introduce you to these extraordinary women and their music. Presentation at Cape May United Methodist Church begins at noon. Free admission for students, MAC members. $5 for nonmembers. Bring a bag lunch.
Wednesday, March 20, Dr. Anna Hand: Pioneering Woman in Victorian Medicine, with Dory Coe — Cape May’s first female physician, Dr. Anna Hand, (who was a protégé of Cape May’s Dr. Emlen Physick) gives you an overview of the state of Victorian medicine and the challenges she faced as a pioneering woman in medicine. Coe will portray Hand in this interpretative presentation. Begins at noon at Cape May United Methodist Church. Free admission for students, MAC members. $5 for nonmembers. Bring a bag lunch.
Saturday, March 23, Herstory – Charting the Course, with Mary Stewart — Stewart presents a look at seven women who led the way to equality and suffrage for women: Lucretia Mott, Sarah Josepha Hale, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Amelia Bloomer, Lucy Stone, Susan B. Anthony and Alice Paul. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at Lucky Bones Restaurant. Admission is $20 and includes a buffet luncheon and lecture. Beverages may be purchased separately. Limited event.
Wednesday, March 27, Music of the World’s Fairs, with Rich Chiemingo — Chiemingo will introduce you to the music of the World’s Fairs, from the Centennial Celebration in Philadelphia (1876) to the World’s Fair in New York (1939). Come and enjoy the music and information about these landmarks in American history. Presentation at Cape May United Methodist Church. Free admission for students, MAC members. $5 for non-members. Bring a bag lunch.
Saturday, April 13, Victorian Fathers of Science Fiction and Horror, with Melissa Palmer — Palmer will offer an in-depth look at how Victorian ideals brought about two of the most influential genres in modern literature, and how writers like Wells, Verne, Poe and Dickens used science and the supernatural to make bold social commentary on the world around them. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at Lucky Bones Restaurant. Admission is $20 and includes a buffet luncheon and lecture. Beverages may be purchased separately. Limited event.