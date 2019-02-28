Cape May MAC staff and volunteers donate, prep and serve free lunch at First Baptist Church

Staff members of the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities joined church volunteers to prep, cook and serve a free hot lunch as part of the Thursday Community Lunch program at the First Baptist Church of Wildwood.
MAC staff made homemade cornbread, chili, salad and desserts including homemade cookies, and served meals to about 36 people Feb. 21. The Rev. James Elliott of First Baptist Church of Wildwood, 230 E. Maple Ave., Wildwood, gave the blessing.
To volunteer your group for the Thursday Community Lunch program, contact philheck@access4less.net.
For more information about the Thursday Community Lunch program call the church at 609-522-2981.