The Gazette of Cape May

Cape May MAC Volunteer of the Month for March

Rainbow McAtee, 10, of Cape May Court House is the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC) Volunteer of the Month for March 2019.

 Photo by Susan Krysiak courtesy of MAC

CAPE MAY — Rainbow McAtee, 10, of Cape May Court House is the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC) Volunteer of the Month for March 2019.

MAC Administrative Assistant Barbara Hubmaster nominated Rainbow for the honor because of her ongoing commitment to volunteering at MAC. Rainbow has been a volunteer for the organization for four years, helping out in a variety of important ways. She is the daughter of Lou and Melissa McAtee, and began volunteering for MAC by helping out at annual outdoor festivals alongside Lou, who works in MAC’s maintenance department, where she would help serve refreshments and deliver water to volunteers.

Rainbow loves Halloween and has volunteered for MAC’s annual Phantoms of the Physick Estate events in October, by dressing up as a ghoul and entertaining guests. At Christmas time, Rainbow volunteers at the refreshment table during the annual Holiday Tree Lighting at the Emlen Physick Estate.

“It’s fun,” she said.

“Rainbow is such a nice girl,” said Hubmaster. “She is friendly and courteous and we all are so fond of her here at MAC. She is a real help to us, all year long, and we appreciate all she does to contribute to the success of our events.”

For information on the variety of MAC volunteer opportunities available, please contact Ayeshah Dickerson at 609-224-6029, or email adickerson@capemaymac.org. The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC) is a multifaceted not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation, and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors. MAC membership is open to all.

For information about MAC’s year-round schedule of tours, festivals, and special events, call 609-884-5404 or 800-275-4278, or visit MAC’s website at capemaymac.org.

