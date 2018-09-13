John Bailey, of Cape May, is the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC) Volunteer of the Month for September.
Bailey is a member of the Friends of the World War II Lookout Tower, an affinity group of MAC. He presented a program on April 14 on behalf of the Friends entitled, "House of Pegasus," which featured the music of the Vietnam War era. Bailey, himself, is a Vietnam War veteran who served in the U.S. Navy, including during the Tet Offensive, and specialized in sonar detection to monitor underwater military and enemy activities. MAC's Chief Outreach Strategist Mary Stewart nominated Bailey for the honor.
"John put together a very captivating program about a time in history that many people still remember," said Stewart. "The music of the Vietnam War era was so compelling, political and emotional. John was able to capture the culture of that time in a seamless musical presentation that was a resounding success. We are so grateful for his efforts this past winter creating this historical music retrospective. An educator in the audience even asked John if she could use the program in her classroom. John, who was president of the MAC board of trustees from 1992-94, is a long-time MAC supporter and has made extraordinary contributions to the organization over many years. We are so fortunate to have such devoted and passionate supporters as him."
The World War II Lookout Tower (Fire Control Tower No. 23), located on Sunset Boulevard in Lower Township, was used for aiming guns for nearby coastal artillery fortifications and spotting enemy ships during World War II. MAC restored the tower in 2008-09 and opened it to the public in April, 2009.
For schedule information, visit CapeMayMAC.org. For information on the variety of MAC volunteer opportunities available, please contact Barbara Hubmaster at 609-884-5404, ext. 109, or email bhubmaster@capemaymac.org.