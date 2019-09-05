CAPE MAY — Stay in shape through the fall with group fitness classes from the Cape May Recreation Department.
Cape May Group Fitness classes are taught by certified instructors. Classes include Zumba, Cardio Pump, Yoga and Jazz Aerobics. Beach Yoga is also offered on the beach behind Convention Hall on weekends through Oct. 27, weather permitting.
Classes are $5, or 10 classes for $40 with fitness passes that can be purchased at Convention Hall. Classes are held at the Franklin Street Civic Center, 720 Franklin St.
For a full schedule of classes, visit Cape May Convention Hall or download a schedule at CapeMayCity.com under the Recreation page.
For additional information, email redept@capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.