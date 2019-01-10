Cape May offers winter swim programs and lessons

CAPE MAY — Registration is open for the city's swim lessons and other programs.
The Cape May Recreation Department activities will begin Jan. 7 at the Cape May Elementary School pool, 921 Lafayette St.
Lesson sections include Tot & Parent, 4 to 6 year olds and 7 to 12 year olds. Private lessons for adults are also available. Class sizes are limited.
Register for swim programs and lessons at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave.
The swim programs also include Wellness Water Aerobics, Aqua Cardio Pump, Aqua Yoga, Adult Lap Swim & Water Walking, Senior Swim and Family Swim. Aquatic Punch Cards and Senior Swim Discount Cards are available for purchase at the Cape May Elementary School pool during pool hours.
For full pool schedule and additional information, see discovercapemaynj.com, email recdept@capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565. Like the city on Facebook at www.facebook.com/capemaycity and follow it on Twitter @capemaycity.