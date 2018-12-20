Cape May offers winter Wee Play program

CAPE MAY — The city Recreation Department is accepting registration for the winter Wee Play program, which will run Jan. 7 through March 1.
Wee Play provides special one-on-one time for parents/guardians and toddlers, ages 1½ to 3 years of age. Each 90-minute session features a variety of play activities, music and age-appropriate crafts centered on a weekly theme.
Wee Play is held Monday and Friday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Franklin Street Civic Center, 720 Franklin St.
Registration is limited and is $45 for one day per week, Monday or Friday, or $85 to attend both days during the 8-week session.
To register, visit the Office of Recreation at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., or see DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com to download a registration form.
Make sure to also stop by the Cape May City Library, 110 Ocean St., 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays for a free Story Book Hour with Anita DeSatnick, the storybook lady.
For more information, see DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com or contact the city of Cape May at 609-884-9565.
You can like the Facebook at facebook.com/capemaycity and follow it on Twitter @capemaycity.