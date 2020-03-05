CAPE MAY — The Cape May Recreation Department is accepting registration for the Winter Wee Play program, which runs through May 1.

Wee Play provides special one-on-one time for parents/guardians and toddlers, ages 18 months to 3 years of age. Each 90-minute session features a variety of play activities, music and age-appropriate crafts centered on a weekly theme.

Wee Play is held on Monday and Friday mornings from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St.

Registration is limited and is $45 for one day per week, Monday or Friday; or $85 to attend both days during the 8-week session.

To register, visit the Office of Recreation at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., or see CapeMayCity.com to download a registration form.

Make sure to also stop by the Cape May City Library, 110 Ocean St., on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for a free Story Book Hour with Anita DeSatnick, the storybook lady.

For more information see CapeMayCity.com or contact the city of Cape May at 609-884-9565.

Tags

Load comments