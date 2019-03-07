Cape May PAL holds Comedy Night fundraiser

CAPE MAY — The Police Athletic League of Cape May will hold its 14th annual Comedy Night Social next week.
The event will be held 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Cape May Convention Hall and will feature three headline comedians. Tickets for the event are $40 per person.
Businesses looking to support PAL can buy a $550 Corporate VIP Sponsorship package for Comedy Night. The package includes 10 tickets to Comedy Night ($400 value), a reserved VIP table at the event, and your company’s logo displayed on social media, video screens and printed materials at the event.
Tickets can be purchased online by going to DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com or at the Cape May Convention Hall box office. Washington Inn Catering will be providing light fare and Lucky Bones will provide soda, beer and wine.
For more information, contact Officer Tony Genaro at tgenaro@comcast.net or by phone at 609-374-4987.