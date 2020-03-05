CAPE MAY — The Police Athletic League of Cape May will hold its 15th annual Comedy Night Social 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 13.
The event will be held at the Cape May Convention Hall and will feature three headline comedians. Tickets for the event are $40 per person. A portion of the proceedings from this year’s event will benefit the Caper Tiger Gridiron Club.
A $550 corporate VIP sponsorship package will be available for Comedy Night. The package will include 10 tickets to Comedy Night ($400 value), a reserved VIP table at the event and your company’s logo displayed on social media, video screens, and printed materials at the event.
Tickets can be purchased online by going to CapeMayCity.com or at the Convention Hall box office. Washington Inn Catering will provide light fare and Lucky Bones will provide soda, beer, and wine.
For more information, contact Officer Tony Genaro by email at tgenaro@comcast.net or by phone at 609-374-4987.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.