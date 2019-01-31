Cape May PAL to hold Comedy Night Fundraiser

CAPE MAY — The city Police Athletic League is preparing its 14th annual Comedy Night Social.
The event will feature three headline comedians.
Washington Inn Catering will be providing lite fare and Lucky Bones will provide soda, beer and wine.
The Comedy Night Social will be 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Cape May Convention Hall. Tickets for the event are $40 per person.
Businesses can purchase a $550 Corporate VIP sponsorship package for Comedy Night. The package includes 10 tickets, a reserved VIP table and the company’s logo displayed on social media, video screens and printed materials at the event.
Tickets can be purchased online at DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com or at the Cape May Convention Hall box office.
For more information, contact Officer Tony Genaro by email at tgenaro@comcast.net or by phone at 609-374-4987.