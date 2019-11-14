CAPE MAY — The city will officially kick off the holiday season 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 with the annual tree lighting ceremony at the Rotary Park Bandstand in the 400 block of Lafayette Street.

The festive family program will include caroling, a presentation by the Lower Cape May Regional High School choir and a visit from Santa Claus.

City officials, a representative from the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May and a representative from the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities will also participate in the ceremony.

For additional information, see capemaycity.com or contact the city at 609-884-9565. You can like it on Facebook at facebook.com/capemaycity and follow it on Twitter @capemaycity.

