Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Alfonso Rios, 33, of Villas was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with driving while intoxicated, false information to a law enforcement officer, and driving without a license/exam.

Nicholas E. Will, 25, of Villas was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with contempt of court, and driving after license suspended/revoked.

Ian C. Harris, 39, of Rio Grande was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with contempt of court, and driving after license suspended/revoked.

Juliano H. Gilpin, 18, of Rio Grande was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with possession of 50g or less of marijuana, and drug possession by a motor vehicle operator.

Dylan C. Tozer, 28, of Wildwood was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with simple assault.

Michael P. Hastings, 19, of Villas was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with DWI and possession/consumption of alcohol under legal age.

Jeremy W. Sylvester, 40, of Cape May was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with contempt of court, and resisting arrest.

Patrick M. Monaghan, 22, of Villas was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with contempt of court, and possession/use drug paraphernalia.

