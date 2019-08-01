CAPE MAY — The Police Department and the city will host National Night Out at the Cape May Convention Hall 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 6.
The event is part of a national movement to have one night when the community comes together in an effort to celebrate a night against crime.
The night features different organizations displaying their activities — such as the Nature Center of Cape May, U.S. Coast Guard, Cape May County Sheriff’s Office and others. Activities for children, food and giveaways will also be included. All items are free of charge.
Community partners that wish to participate or are able to donate to this event can reach out to the Police Department. It is looking for items for a basket raffle and giveaways for families attending, as well as any help anyone can provide.
To contact the department, call 609-884-9500 and ask for Patrol Officer Kara Brussell, Officer Nicholas Henderson or Communications Officer Dawn Kennedy, or call Chief Anthony Marino at 609-884-9528 or email at amarino@capemaycity.com.