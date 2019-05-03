Cape May readies for fifth Coast Guard Community Festival

CAPE MAY — The Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May, which has drum tight security typical of any military base, will throw open its gates and lay out the welcome mat to receive the community that the base has called neighbors for more than 90 years.
Residents are invited to visit the center Saturday to mingle with recruits and "Coasties," tour cutter boats and watch a simulated search and rescue in the water.
"That's our role … to bring together the community and the Coast Guard," said Festival Director LeeAnne Tarr, 50, of Upper Township. "And so we're looking forward to people who were never exposed to the Coast Guard base to have the opportunity to come on and see all the activities."
This weekend marks the fifth annual Coast Guard Community Festival in Cape May, hosted by the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation. The area pitched in to help the base over the winter during the longest federal government shutdown in history to donate food and money while paychecks were withheld and many here were furloughed. And, with that, organizers say this year takes on new significance for the residents and enlisted men and women alike.
Winner of the 2019 Coast Guard Military Spouse of the Year award, Jessica Manfre, will be manning the Jersey Cape Military Spouses' Club.
"This is definitely going to be a more unique experience with the booth because it's going to be our chance to thank the community," said Manfre, who oversaw a makeshift pantry that overflowed with donations during the shutdown.
Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation's Executive Director Mike Couch said awards given out Wednesday night at a town hall to community members underlined the point.
"I think there's more of an appreciation between the two groups," Couch said. "(The shutdown) just got us communicating more, because there was such an outpouring of support."
That support might be in the area's DNA. Lieutenant John Edwards, a spokesman at the center, emphasized Cape May's long history with the Coast Guard.
Since 1948, all entry-level training for the branch has taken place there.
"The Coast Guard and the local community have been intertwined for so long. And the relationship here is so special and really different from anywhere else in the country," he said. "We all share this town, this community, as part of our culture. It's pervasive throughout our entire service."
Congress approved a five-year designation for Cape May County as a Coast Guard Community in 2014, Edwards said. The first festival was put on in 2015, and the center took the lead for the first two years, taking notes from Grand Haven, Michigan, where a similar festival is hosted.
"We sent some representatives from the Training Center up to Grand Haven that year, in 2014, to see how they did it and to engage with them and worry about logistics," Edwards said.
Around 5,000 people attended last year. For this year's festival, a core planning committee started preparations in the fall, according to Couch.
"Most of the major elements are in place, but we'll be there Friday setting up tents, getting all the spaces laid out," said Couch, 59, of Wildwood Crest. "So there's just a lot of coordination of all of these different aspects of the festival that kind of have to come together for a single day."
Couch said the festival caps Coast Guard Community Week, which features a ball in town.
"While it started with a single day event, (the foundation) is growing it into a full week event to celebrate the Coast Guard throughout all of Cape May County, not just at the Training Center," he said.
Over 40 community vendors will have a presence at the center, along with two bands, 11 food trucks, 5 alcohol vendors, and more, all punctuated by hourly drill marches by recruits, according to organizers. With the foundation taking point on the festival, the Coast Guard enlistees get a chance to enjoy themselves.
"It's a great day. Everybody comes and we relax together and it's a good thing," Edwards said. "As far recruits are concerned, it's a good thing for them too, because it gives them a break from the routine."
The same goes for Coast Guard families that live in the community.
Manfre, who has moved around the country with her husband and their family, said Cape May's support for the Coast Guard stands out, especially after the strain of the shutdown.
"I feel like we're all a little closer now, if that makes sense," Manfre said. "It's love; it's like a family. We are very, very lucky being here, because it is not like this countrywide."