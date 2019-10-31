CAPE MAY — The city Recreation Department will hold late fall and winter swim programs and lessons beginning Nov. 11 at the city Elementary School pool, 921 Lafayette St.
Registration is open for swim lessons, which include Tot & Parent (6 months to 3 years old), Preschool Level 1-2-3 (suggested for ages 4 to 6 year olds) and Learn-to-Swim Level 1-2-3 (suggested for ages 7 to 12 year olds.) Lessons are $80 for a session that includes 8 classes. For Semi-Private Adult Lessons, call Cape May Convention Hall at 609-884-9565. Class sizes are limited. Register in-person at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave.
The swim program also includes Aqua Cardio Pump, Aqua Yoga, Wellness Water Aerobics, Adult Lap Swim, Senior Swim and Family Swim. All programs are $5 except Senior Swim, which is $2. Aquatic Punch Cards and Senior Swim Discount Cards are available for purchase at the Elementary School pool during pool hours.
For the pool schedule, see CapeMayCity.com, email recdept@capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.
