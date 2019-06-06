You are the owner of this article.
Cape May Recreation Summer Fitness Classes

CAPE MAY, NJ – Enjoy getting fit this summer with classes offered by the Cape May Recreation Department. All classes are taught by certified instructors and are a great fit for all levels of fitness. Classes include: Zumba, Cardio Pump, Yoga, Jazz Aerobics and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Beach Yoga will begin Memorial Day Weekend on the beach behind Cape May Convention Hall on Saturdays and Sunday 8am to 9am. Beach Tai Chi and Sunset Beach Yoga will begin in July.

The Cape May Recreation Department is also partnering with Hold-On Fitness bringing an Outdoor Summer Fitness Camp for those 18 and older to enjoy. Classes are held at the Lafayette Street Basketball Courts next to Cape May City Elementary School and will be $15 per class. Visit www.hold-onfitness.com.

In addition, aquatic classes will be available at the Cape May City Elementary School Pool this Summer including: Aqua Yoga, Aqua Cardio Pump and Wellness Water Aerobics, as well as open swim and lessons for all abilities and ages. The pool is located at 921 Lafayette Street.

Classes are $5 walk-up, or purchase a Fitness Class Discount Card. Cards can be purchased at Cape May Convention Hall, located at 714 Beach Avenue, during office hours for land classes and at the Cape May City Elementary School Pool during pool hours for aquatic classes.

For a full schedule and description of classes visit Cape May Convention Hall, or download a schedule at CapeMayCity.com under the recreation page. Email recdept@capemaycity.com or call at

609-884-9565 with any questions. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Twitter @capemaycity.

