071918_gcm_artshow

Jeffery Nelson won best in show and first place in wood/leather.

 Provided

Cape May has announced the winners of the 54th annual Promenade Art Show.

• Best in Show: Jeffery Nelson of New Windsor, New York

First place painting: Samantha Carell of Magnolia

• First place sculpture and mixed media: Peter Henderer of Cape May

• First place jewelry: Hali MacLaren of West Chester, Pennsylvania

First place drawing: Victoria Gotwols of North Cape May

• First place photography: Gene Pembroke of Philadelphia

• First place wood/leather: Jeffery Nelson

• First place ceramics and glass: Virginia Franceschi of Browns Mills

