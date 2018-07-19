Cape May has announced the winners of the 54th annual Promenade Art Show.
• Best in Show: Jeffery Nelson of New Windsor, New York
• First place painting: Samantha Carell of Magnolia
• First place sculpture and mixed media: Peter Henderer of Cape May
• First place jewelry: Hali MacLaren of West Chester, Pennsylvania
• First place drawing: Victoria Gotwols of North Cape May
• First place photography: Gene Pembroke of Philadelphia
• First place wood/leather: Jeffery Nelson
• First place ceramics and glass: Virginia Franceschi of Browns Mills