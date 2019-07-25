The City of Cape May is pleased to announce the winners of the 55th Annual Promenade Art Show.
• Donna Elias, 1st Place, Painting – Brigantine
• Hou - Tien Cheng, 1st Place, Sculpture & Mixed Media – Freehold
• Maria Cartwright, 1st Place, Jewelry – Sewell
• Victoria Gotwals, 1st Place, Drawing – Del Haven
• Joe Evangelista, 1st Place, Photography – Del Haven
• Tanya Angelova, 1st Place, Wood/Leather – Ventnor
• Rick and Anna Prosser, 1st Place, Ceramics and Glass – Sicklerville
• Linda Truman, Best in Show – Montrose, PA