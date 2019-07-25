Best in Show Winner 19.JPG

The City of Cape May is pleased to announce the winners of the 55th Annual Promenade Art Show.

• Donna Elias, 1st Place, Painting – Brigantine

• Hou - Tien Cheng, 1st Place, Sculpture & Mixed Media – Freehold

• Maria Cartwright, 1st Place, Jewelry – Sewell

• Victoria Gotwals, 1st Place, Drawing – Del Haven

• Joe Evangelista, 1st Place, Photography – Del Haven

• Tanya Angelova, 1st Place, Wood/Leather – Ventnor

• Rick and Anna Prosser, 1st Place, Ceramics and Glass – Sicklerville

• Linda Truman, Best in Show – Montrose, PA

