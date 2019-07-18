CAPE MAY — Cape May’s 87th Queen Maysea and her court will be honored at Cape May Convention Hall on Tuesday, July 30 at 7 p.m. when the new queen is crowned during the 87th Annual Queen Maysea Coronation.
Queen Maysea Corinna LaPuma, 10, will enter 6th grade at West Cape May City Elementary School this fall. LaPuma loves to watch "Anne with an E," read and go camping. Her future ambition is to become a singer, actor, model and interior designer.
This year’s princesses in the Queen’s princess court are Abigail Bomba, Zoe Cardillo, Harper Corea, Jocelynn Crist, Marin Donahue, Chloe Duran, Paisley Elias, Chloe Hughes, Eden Kobielnik, Rosa LaPuma, Victoria Laurenzi, Lily Olexa, Georgia Shutter and Adeline Yerk. This year’s flower girls are Katalina Lake, Harper Leckemby, Penelope Leckemby, Scarlett Leckemby and Reese Piersol.
The festivities are free and open to the public, with the Honorable Mayor Clarence Lear III of Historic Cape May presiding over the ceremony. Mary Stewart, Chief Outreach Strategist of the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts is the Mistress of Ceremony. Alongside of Mary will be Magician Rich Lessig as co-emcee for this year’s coronation.
Last year’s Queen Sydney Duran will also participate in the coronation and be recognized for her outstanding one-year reign.
On Friday, Aug. 2, beginning at 11 a.m., the 87th Queen Maysea Corinna LaPuma and her court will be featured in Cape May’s Annual Baby Parade. Those interested in participating in the baby parade can contact the Office of Civic Affairs at 609-884-9565 or email at recdept@capemaycity.com.
For additional information, go to CapeMayCity.com or contact the City of Cape May at 609-884-9565.