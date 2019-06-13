Cape May show features music of the British Invasion

CAPE MAY — "The British Invasion Years — Celebrating the Groovy Generation" will be performed 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Cape May Convention Hall.
The nostalgic musical tribute spans the entire '60s British Invasion era and is three shows in one.
ACT ONE: Includes songs by iconic British groups such as The Zombies, Dave Clark Five, The Rolling Stones, Herman's Hermits, The Moody Blues and many more.
ACT TWO: Features the American musical response with music by such legendary artists as The Monkees, The Beach Boys, The Turtles, Credence Clearwater Revival and Neil Diamond, to name just a few.
FINALE: The show concludes with an extraordinary note-for-note tribute to the four lads from Liverpool who started it all — The Beatles!
The group performs for standing-room-only audiences at theaters across the country.
For tickets and information, see britishinvasionyears.com/tour or facebook.com/britishinvasionyears or call 609-884-9565.