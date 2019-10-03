CAPE MAY — Cape May’s annual Halloween Parade is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
Prior to the parade, trick or treating will be held noon to 2 p.m. on the Washington Street Mall, which is sponsored by the Small Businesses of the Washington Street Mall.
The parade route begins at Perry Street and Carpenter Lane, proceeds down Carpenter Lane to Ocean Street, travels down Washington Street and ends at the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St. The awards ceremony will then be conducted, and light refreshments will be available.
Parade registration is free and begins at 1:30 p.m. on the corner of Perry Street and the Washington Street Mall. Divisions are as follows: 3 and under, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12, 13-17, 18 and older, Groups, and Floats. The special award judging categories are best family, best TV/movie character, funniest, scariest, most original, silliest, and best witch.
Prizes will be awarded to all divisions at the conclusion of the parade at the Emlen Physick Estate. The public is encouraged to participate by registering their children for judging or entering their own creations or antique autos, and decorated golf carts.
Suzanne Muldowney will be entered as Underdog on the 55th anniversary of her creation of the character.
The grand marshals for the parade are Cape May City Mayor Clarence F. Lear III, Deputy Mayor Patricia Hendricks and council members Shane Meier, Stacy Sheehan and Zach Mullock.
Participants should line up on Beach Avenue at Perry Street and on Perry Street. Pre-registration is available at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., or download the registration form by visiting CapeMayCity.com. For more information, call 609-884-9565.
