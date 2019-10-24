CAPE MAY — Every year, we celebrate the eleventh day, of the eleventh month and at the eleventh hour, also known as Veterans Day.
The city of Cape May, American Legion Post 193, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 386 and U.S. Coast Guard TRACEN Cape May will join together Monday, Nov. 11, to honor and remember the men and women who served our nation in the United States military.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony 11 a.m. at the All Wars Monument, Columbia Avenue and Gurney Street. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside Convention Hall. The U.S Coast Guard color guard, rifle team and bugler will be present at the ceremony.
For additional information, see CapeMayCity.com or contact the city at 609-884-9565.
