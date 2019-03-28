Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Cape May

Cape May to host Easter weekend events

032819_gcm_easter
Buy Now

The Easter Bunny hands out goodies at a previous Easter event in Cape May. 

 Donna Roth / submitted

CAPE MAY — The city will host two family-friendly events during Easter Weekend.

The Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Cape May Elementary Fields, 921 Lafayette St. Children will hunt for hidden Easter eggs containing Easter treats. Special prizes for each age group that finds the Golden Egg. Age groups are toddler to age 10. No rain date.

The city of Cape May, the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May along with the Small Businesses of the Washington Street Mall will sponsor the annual Easter Fashion Stroll. The Fashion Stroll will take place 1 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St. Registration for the Easter Fashion Stroll will begin at noon, and the stroll will begin at 1 p.m. Judging categories and age groups are: 3 and younger, 4 to 6, 7 to 9, 10 to 12, 13 and older, best dressed lady, man, couple and family as well as best Easter bonnet for youth and adult. Treats, gift certificates and ribbons will be awarded to winning participants. After the Easter Stroll, participating Washington Street Mall merchants will have some special giveaways.

There is no inclement-weather date or location.

For additional information, see discovercapemaynj.com, email recdept@capemaycity.com or call at 609-884-9565. You can like at facebook.com/capemaycity and follow @capemaycity on Twitter.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.