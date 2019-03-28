Cape May to host Easter weekend events

CAPE MAY — The city will host two family-friendly events during Easter Weekend.
The Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Cape May Elementary Fields, 921 Lafayette St. Children will hunt for hidden Easter eggs containing Easter treats. Special prizes for each age group that finds the Golden Egg. Age groups are toddler to age 10. No rain date.
The city of Cape May, the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May along with the Small Businesses of the Washington Street Mall will sponsor the annual Easter Fashion Stroll. The Fashion Stroll will take place 1 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St. Registration for the Easter Fashion Stroll will begin at noon, and the stroll will begin at 1 p.m. Judging categories and age groups are: 3 and younger, 4 to 6, 7 to 9, 10 to 12, 13 and older, best dressed lady, man, couple and family as well as best Easter bonnet for youth and adult. Treats, gift certificates and ribbons will be awarded to winning participants. After the Easter Stroll, participating Washington Street Mall merchants will have some special giveaways.
There is no inclement-weather date or location.
For additional information, see discovercapemaynj.com, email recdept@capemaycity.com or call at 609-884-9565. You can like at facebook.com/capemaycity and follow @capemaycity on Twitter.