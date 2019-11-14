CAPE MAY — The Cape May Recreation Department is accepting registration for the Winter Wee Play program which runs Jan. 6 through Feb. 28.

Wee Play provides special one-on-one time for parents/guardians and toddlers, ages 18 months to 3 years of age. Each 90-minute session features a variety of play activities, music and age-appropriate crafts centered on a weekly theme.

Wee Play is held 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Fridays mornings at the Franklin Street Civic Center, 720 Franklin St. Registration is limited and is $45 for one day per week, Monday or Friday; or $85 to attend both days during the 8-week session.

To register, visit the Office of Recreation at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave. or see CapeMayCity.com to download a registration form.

For more information see CapeMayCity.com or contact the city at 609-884-9565.

