CAPE MAY — Convention Hall will present Great Balls of Fire featuring legends of the piano starring “The Female Liberace” Linda Gentille 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
The Broadway show will feature music from the great piano legends of the past 50 years, including Billy Joel, Elton John, Duke Ellington, Liberace and Barry Manilow. Pianist, entertainer and conductor Linda Gentille is one of South Jerseys most popular entertainers.
Linda is the conductor and founder of the Jersey Shore Pops Orchestra. She is also a top entertainer on the luxury cruise lines, including Regent and Oceania. She is known as The Female Liberace for her showmanship and comedic personality on stage.
Tickets for the concert are $44 for reserved seats and can be purchased in person at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave. or online at CapeMayCity.com. For more information, call 609-884-9565.