CAPE MAY — Fine wines, premium spirits and music will be on offer at the fourth annual Wine and Spirits Fest. The event will featuring live music by Love and Branca, light fare from the Red Brick Ale House and raffle prizes to be won.
Tickets for the event are $40 per person and can be ordered online at capemaycity.com or by calling the Cape May Convention Hall box office at 609-884-9565.
A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Law Enforcement United.
The mission of Law Enforcement United is to raise public awareness of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, provide monetary support for the Concerns of Police Survivors and Officer Down Memorial Page, and assist other charitable organizations that share a common goal.
Featured brands and vendors will include Trinchero, Mezzacarona, Constellation, Rodney Strong, Turquoise Life, Folio Wines, Kendell Jackson, Benzinger, Vintage Wine Estates, Duckhorn, Guarachi, J lohr, Scheid Family Winery, Castle Brands, Samson and Surry, Proximo, Patron, St George’s, Laird’s, Cape May Distillery, Stoli, Hope Family, Pernod Ricard, Ketel One, Treasury and Kobrand.
The fourth annual Wine and Spirits Fest will take place 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Cape May Convention Hall.
