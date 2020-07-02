The phrase "What a year it's been" has never been more appropriate than in the world of tourism. After a block buster 2019, tourism took a hit like no other time in history. The world was rocked to the core as we watched the coronavirus spread from country to country. The resulting shutdown of businesses and schools, travel bans and mass unemployment forced the world to come to a screeching halt. Travel was nonexistent and tourism came crashing down.
A review of 2019 shows it was one of those years when everything seemed to come together. The weather was spectacular during the summer and fall and a mild winter was perfect for outdoor activities and worked well with our warm and cozy marketing message. It was a year of records. Spending increased by 4.4% or over $290 million compared with 2018. All sectors experienced record growth, including lodging, retail, food and beverage and recreation. Occupancy tax was up 7.5% with ten out of twelve months showing an increase over the prior year.
Special events added to the spring and fall lineup and worked to bring new and return visitors for overnight stays. Easter, Mother's Day and the most magical weekend of all, Memorial Day, were textbook perfect. July and August were king, and the towns were filled with happy travelers enjoying their long-awaited summer vacations. We saw a record number of fall and winter visitors and that trend continued through February 2020.
Wineries, breweries and distilleries hosted special events throughout the year and became destinations for locals, second-home owners and visitors. Farm to table was still one of the hottest travel trends for a wide variety of visitors looking for the true local experience. Locally grown produce and products were featured at restaurants that not only included fresh fruits and vegetable but fresh-from-the-dock seafood and oysters. Local wine, craft beer and spirits rounded out the farm to table trend, complementing the fine and casual dining experience. Ironically, fishing and farming brought the original settlers to Cape May County more than 325 years ago, and remain the attraction today.
Tourism, the economic engine we depend on in Cape May County, has experienced steady growth since 1994, when direct tourism spending reached a record $2 billion. Over the next twenty six years, we never looked back as tourism grew to the present $6.9 billion. Each year we hit another record in direct tourism spending. We were unstoppable.
That was then, this is now, the year of COVID-19. Where do we go from here and how long will it take to recover? Tourism is in for seismic changes that will be tough and demanding. We will all struggle to salvage the summer. Stringent protocols and requirements will continue to be part of the new normal.
The loss of business and jobs will be difficult to overcome. The next few years will be a very difficult time for the tourism and hospitality industry. Projections indicate a 55% reduction in occupancy tax. Cape May County is currently down 54% from January. With a decline in overnight stays, we will see a similar decline in support businesses. The average overnight visitor spends $374 per person, per day.
Recovery will depend on many factors. COVID-19 is still among us, and while the concern is for the most vulnerable, it is infecting the younger crowd, who seem to be less vigilant when it comes to following safety precautions. The most important step for all of us is to encourage everyone to follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and stop the spread. This will take everyone working together. We need to move forward "safely together" to begin the journey back.
We are all in this together and need to understand the importance of following the guidelines for the safety of all.
We all know the drill. Masks, hand washing and social distancing are necessary as we move forward to enjoy summer and try to regain a natural existence. There is no vacation from these practices. We need to take this seriously. COVID-19 information, protocols and health tips are available on the Cape May County Health Department website, cmchealth.com and at capemaycountynj.gov.
A "Safely Together" tool kit with downloadable signage and messaging is available for free at safelytogethercmc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.