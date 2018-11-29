Cape Regional Auxiliary presents $200,000 gift to Brodesser Cancer Center

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Vicki Heebner, president of the Cape Regional Auxiliary, presented Joanne Carrocino, president and CEO of Cape Regional Health System, and Thomas Piratzky, executive director, Cape Regional Foundation, with a $200,000 check in support of the Brodesser Cancer Center at Cape Regional Medical Center. The presentation was made at the annual Auxiliary Luncheon held at the Lobster House.
“On behalf of the Cape Regional Auxiliary, it is my pleasure to present this $200,000 check towards our pledge of $1 million, leaving a balance of $140,000,” Heebner said. “We are happy to support the Brodesser Cancer Center and the outstanding care that is provided to cancer patients in our community.”
“Thank you to the many auxiliary members for this very generous gift,” Carrocino said.
The Cape Regional Auxiliary was founded in 1951 by community members who united to provide financial support for expanded health care services. Now with five branches, activities sponsored by the auxiliary board include fundraisers and the operation of two EtCetera Thrift Shops. All funds raised by the Auxiliary and its affiliate branches support projects at Cape Regional Medical Center. For more information about the Cape Regional Auxiliary, call 609-463-2519 or see crmcauxiliary.org.