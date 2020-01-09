Gina Ackerman

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional has announced the appointment of Gina Ackerman as administrative director of surgical services.

Ackerman earned her bachelor's degree in commerce from Rider University and a master of business administration degree from Rutgers University. She is a Certified Six Sigma Greenbelt in health care from Villanova University.

“We are very pleased to welcome Gina to Cape Regional Health System,” said Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, president and CEO of Cape Regional. “Gina’s extensive experience in surgical and diagnostic services, finance and business development will be a tremendous asset to our rapidly expanding surgery service line.”

Ackerman has served as a health care executive in the tri-county region for over 25 years with a focus on ambulatory surgery management and business development. Most recently, she served as chief operating officer of Atlantic Medical Imaging in Galloway Township.

