CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Health System is pleased to announce that it has entered into a critical-care partnership with Cooper University Hospital.
The partnership with Cooper provides Cape Regional with access to an academic medical center program using the best practices in critical care management, the latest clinical techniques, research protocols and access to physicians who are not only nationally recognized for their care but who collaborate with other nationally-ranked critical care specialists. The program will also provide an opportunity for the critical care physician team to collaborate with Cape Regional providers to deliver a higher level of critical care to their patients.
“We are excited to have critical care fellowship-trained physicians, who are board-certified or board eligible, provide coverage in Cape Regional Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit 7 days a week while we continue our partnership with Advanced ICU Care for telemedicine support after hours. We are now providing a higher level of critical care right here in our community which benefits not only the patient but their families as well,” said Andrea McCoy, M.D., chief medical officer for Cape Regional Health System.