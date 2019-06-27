CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Health System has announced June’s Difference Maker award recipients. These outstanding team members received the award for providing service that is positive, engaged and proactive to their patients, visitors and fellow team members.
This month’s award recipients are Jessica Allen, central authorization and scheduling team; Susan Ellis, RN, Cape Regional Physicians Associates patient care coordinator; Janet Irvine, environmental services; and Eric Taylor, RT (C), CT technologist, diagnostic imaging.
"The Difference Maker recognition program recognizes team members for always demonstrating an unwavering commitment to Cape Regional Health System’s service standards. The nominations received each month from patients and fellow team members, telling the remarkable stories of how our team is making a difference, are truly inspiring,” said Byron Hunter, vice president of human resources. “Each of the Difference Makers creates an exceptional patient, visitor and employee experience every day by being positive, engaged and proactive.”
The award recipients were recently celebrated at a Difference Maker PEP Rally where their fellow team members gathered to celebrate their accomplishments. The acronym PEP stands for positive, engaged and proactive.
To learn more about these Difference Makers and to read their stories, see CapeRegional.com and click on the Difference Maker link on the home page.